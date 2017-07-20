Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Motorists are enduring rush hour chaos following an accident on the A55 near the Posthouse Roundabout in Chester.

Two cars were involved in the collision on the A55 eastbound between junction 38 at the A483 Wrexham Road and junction 39 at the A41 by the Boughton Heath roundabout.

One lane of two is currently closed which is leading to growing queues of traffic. Police are at the scene of the accident and it is not clear whether there have been any injuries.

Some people affected by the incident have been highlighting problems on social media.

Junkbox tweeted: "Gridlock at the posthouse roundabout. A55 looks pretty bad too!"

And Upton Blue said: "Took me over an hour to get to Winsford."