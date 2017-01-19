Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

These are the five secondary schools in Cheshire West which Ofsted has deemed ‘outstanding’.

The education watchdog’s inspectors have been in to check on their progress.

Each school is rated in each category of teaching, leadership, pupil behaviour and outcomes as well as overall.

Options are either inadequate, requires improvement, good or outstanding.

All of Ofsted’s reports are available to view on its website.

Here are the secondary schools in our borough which have hit the top grade:

Last inspection: November 2014

Praised for: “Inspirational leadership and governance, extremely skilful and committed staff and the insatiable thirst for knowledge instilled in students ensure the highest levels of teaching and achievement have been sustained.”

Tarporley High School

Last inspection: March 2014

Praised for: “All groups of students make rapid progress during their time in school and standards are well above the national average.”

Bishop Heber High School

Last inspection: April 2011

Praised for: “Students achieve exceptionally well in their academic studies and benefit from an excellent curriculum and from outstanding care, guidance and support in everything they do.”

St Nicholas Catholic High School

Last inspection: July 2011

Praised for: “The school provides a warm and welcoming environment in which all students are valued.”

The County High School Leftwich

Last inspection: March 2016

Praised for: “The close-knit leadership team has nurtured outstanding leadership across the school at all levels.”

Sir John Deane's College in Northwich, a sixth form college, was also rated outstanding in its last inspection in 2008.

