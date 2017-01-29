Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

People across Cheshire West and Chester are being asked to help the council to provide the best services for its residents by taking part in a survey.

Questionnaires are being sent out this week to 16,000 randomly selected households as part of a borough-wide survey titled Your Voice Matters.

Residents who receive a questionnaire will be asked for their views on their local area and services provided by the council.

The results of the survey will help to shape future council services and ensure they meet the needs and priorities of residents.

Council leader Samantha Dixon said: “We are always keen to hear from our residents and to get valuable feedback about how we are performing as a council.

“The Your Voice Matters survey is an opportunity for people to let us know what they think of where they live and of the services that the council provides.

“The responses will help us to gauge our performance and to make improvements where necessary, to help us deliver the best services for our residents.”

Residents have until February 27 to complete the survey. Everyone who takes part can enter a draw to win a £50 Love to Shop voucher or prizes donated by local businesses.

The prizes include four pairs of tickets to the new Storyhouse theatre in Chester, an annual Brio leisure centre pass, a family ticket to the Lion Salt Works and afternoon tea at Ness Botanic Gardens.

The survey will be repeated in the future to allow the council to respond to any changes to residents’ priorities or perception of services.