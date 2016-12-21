Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Key Stage Two final results for primary school pupils across Cheshire West and Chester continue to be strong.

The 2016 Key Stage Two assessments are the first which assess the new, more challenging national curriculum which was introduced in 2014.

2016 saw a rise in expectations with significant changes to assessment arrangements including test results no longer being reported as a level. Each pupil now receives their test results as a scaled score and teacher assessment judgments are based on the new standards.

In total, 53% of pupils reached the expected level in the reading, writing and maths tests which equals the national average.

In reading, writing and mathematics, 5% of pupils attained the high standard, again equaling the national average.

In the reading test, 69% made the grade - three points higher than the national average of 66%.

And in writing – which is marked by teachers – 69% of pupils reached the standard compared to the national average of 74% while at the higher standard, Cheshire West pupils were within one point of the national average.

In total 73% of pupils reached the expected standard in spelling, punctuation and grammar which equals the national average.

At 69%, results at the expected standard for maths test were one point lower than the national figure of 70%.

Cllr Nicole Meardon, Cabinet member for children and families, said: “Education is so vitally important and a key priority for the council.

“Dedication and hard work has resulted in these final figures which have been achieved by Key Stage Two pupils across the borough.

“Well done to the pupils and I know that many people have played a significant part in these pleasing achievements. I would also like to thank teachers, support staff, governors and parents who have all played an important role in these results.”