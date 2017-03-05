Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Anyone caught illegally dumping waste in Cheshire West could now face a £400 penalty.

Cheshire West and Chester Council has taken steps to tackle fly-tippers more quickly and effectively by adopting new powers to issue fixed penalty notices. The penalties for dog fouling and littering have also been reviewed and increased.

An amendment to the Environmental Protection Act 1990 which came into force in 2016 now allows the council to issue fixed penalty notices for the offence of fly-tipping and the fixed penalty amount has been set at the maximum £400 in Cheshire West.

The council hopes the new fixed penalties will reduce the number of cases that go to court and so enable officers to carry out more enforcement to tackle offenders.

Fly-tippers who don’t pay the fixed penalty notices and large-scale offenders will continue to be prosecuted.

The fixed penalties for littering and dog fouling have been increased from £75 to £80, but the reduced amount for early payment (within seven days) remains unchanged at £50.

The council’s Cabinet member for environment, Cllr Karen Shore, said: “The decision to impose the maximum penalty of £400 sends out a clear message that fly-tipping will not be tolerated in Cheshire West.

“There are significant environmental, social and financial impacts associated with fly-tipping - it is a blight on local environments, a source of pollution, a potential danger to public health and a hazard to wildlife, plus there are considerable costs to clear it away.

“The message is clear…fly-tippers beware! We will do all we can to track you down and make sure you pay for what you have done.”

If you discover illegal tipping of waste or see it being tipped, support the council’s Street Care Pledge and report it 24 hours a day on the council’s website (search ’fly-tipping’), on the Your Streets website (www.westcheshireyourstreets.co.uk/), via Twitter (@Go_CheshireWest), or in person at any of the Council’s Customer Service Centres.