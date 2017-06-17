Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cheshire West Citizens Advice is celebrating the inspirational volunteers who dedicate their time to solving people’s problems and making a difference to their lives.

The charity is shining a spotlight on the remarkable contribution of its team of nearly 150 volunteers who give up more than 700 hours each week to help people find a way forward.

In the last year, Cheshire West Citizens Advice helped 11,714 people with 21,423 enquiries, from housing and debt issues to benefits and employment rights.

The charity’s volunteers have played a crucial role ensuring people in Chester, Ellesmere Port, Winsford and Northwich get the advice and support they need to get on with their lives.

Citizens Advice offers a wide range of voluntary roles - from IT support and advisers to administrators and trustees.

Andrew Wragg started volunteering at the Chester office of Cheshire West Citizens Advice in 2011 after being unable to return to work owing to a serious illness in 2008.

He said: “I find it very rewarding helping people feel more confident to sort out problems that have been holding them back. I have always enjoyed working with people and volunteering has been a great way not only to use the skills I already had and develop new ones, but to be in a workplace environment, meet new people and make new friends through that.”

Chief executive of Cheshire West Citizens Advice Paul Nicholls said: “Thanks to our amazing volunteers we are able to continue making a huge difference to people’s lives.

“Our volunteers give up their time to help people with problems to get back on their feet.

“Volunteering also brings its own rewards and is a great way to meet new people and learn new skills.

“If you can spare a few hours each week, we’d love to hear from you.”

If you’re interested in finding out more about volunteering with Cheshire West Citizens Advice contact the training and recruitment manager at recruitment@cwcab.org.uk.