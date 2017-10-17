Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There are about 200,000 empty homes across the UK, with around 2,200 of these in Cheshire West and Chester.

The Empty Homes charity highlights how the nation’s empty homes are a wasted resource. This year’s Empty Homes Week from Monday, October 16 is showcasing and inspiring successful examples of bringing empty properties back into use.

To mark the event, Cheshire West and Chester Council wants to remind residents about their aim to bring back into use 900 long term empty homes by 2020.

Councillor Angela Claydon, Cabinet member for housing, said: “We met last year’s target of bringing 150 empty properties back into use and the Empty Homes Team is on track to meet the current financial years target to bring 190 empty home back into use.

“To help empty home owners, we are running empty home surgeries on the first Tuesday of each month. The surgery will allow owners to speak with staff and find out about the range of measures available to help bring their empty home back into use.”

In addition to advice and support, there are a range of grants available to help empty home owners who need to carry out any necessary improvement works to their home.

A conversion grant is also available to landlords and/or property developers providing financial assistance towards refurbishment costs for recently purchased empty homes.

The next surgery is being held on Tuesday, November 7 in Ellesmere Port Library and Winsford Library from 11am to 1pm. Further information is also available from emptyhomes@cheshirewestandchester.gov.uk or ring 0300 123 7038.