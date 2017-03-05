Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Information about the latest roadworks in your area is now just a click away on the Cheshire West and Chester Council website.

The website links to Elgin, also known as ‘roadworks.org’, a web-based GIS mapping system that collects data from the council’s streetworks register every 15 minutes, which contain up-to-date information on all current and planned roadworks.

The council’s Cabinet member for environment, Cllr Karen Shore, said: “The information on our website could be just what you need to plan a journey seamlessly. As well as roadworks, you can view current live traffic flow, public events and public transport information.

“It is also possible to set up email alerts for roadworks taking place in a particular part of the borough by clicking on the message icon on the menu. You will then receive an email notification if roadworks are planned in that area.

“Many local authorities in the UK have also signed up to Elgin, which means that people can get up to date and relevant roadworks information for their journeys beyond Cheshire West and Chester’s boundaries too.”

To view roadworks information for your area go to: www.cheshirewestandchester.gov.uk/roadworks or search for ‘live roadworks’ on the homepage.