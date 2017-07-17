Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The valuable work of the borough’s Armed Forces was showcased and celebrated in a number of events organised by Cheshire West and Chester Council to honour a national week.

The Armed Forces Day flag was raised by Lord Mayor of Chester Councillor Razia Daniels at Chester’s Town Hall Square to mark the start of Armed Forces Week. Representatives from the Army, Royal Air Force and veterans’ organisations were in attendance at the ceremony.

Cllr Daniels said: “The council is committed to supporting the men, women and families of our Armed Forces and I was delighted to honour them at this event. Their hard work, commitment and sacrifice must never be forgotten and I was extremely proud to take part.”

Visitors to Chester also had the opportunity to help celebrate the work of those who give up their spare time to serve their country during Reserves Day.

The council invited representatives of 75 Engineer Regiment, 4 Mercian Regiment (Ellesmere Port), The Queens Own Yeomanry, and 611 (West Lancashire) Squadron RAF to showcase what they do with displays in the city centre throughout the day.

The week was rounded off with displays from the Army Cadet Force and Sea Cadets in central Chester on Armed Forces Day itself, raising awareness about these successful youth organisations and those individuals who volunteer as cadet force instructors.

Cllr Brian Jones, the council’s Armed Forces member champion, said: “We organised these events to show our support for the Armed Forces and to highlight the important work of the Reserve Forces and our Cadet Force volunteers.

“Reservists balance their civilian life with a service career and make a valuable contribution to the nation over and above their day jobs. They have always played and continue to play a key role in our Armed Forces.

“I thoroughly enjoyed the chance to speak with those Reservists and Cadet Force volunteers in Chester this week and it was good to see so many members of the public also making the most of the opportunity.”

During Armed Forces Week military personnel were also offered discounts at Cheshire West and Chester museums and free Park and Ride travel.