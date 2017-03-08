Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Singles in Cheshire who have been unlucky in love are invited to apply for the country’s most well known dating show.

Blind Date, previously screened on ITV in the 80s, 90s and early 2000s, was made popular by late Liverpudlian presenter Cilla Black and voice over ‘Our Graham’.

The long running show, which will now be aired on Channel Five, sees a contestant ask probing questions of three singles sitting behind a screen.

When the contestant makes their selection the new couple then choose an envelope containing a secret holiday destination.

Television cameras follow the couple on their trip to see how they get on together and the footage is broadcast on the following week’s show.

A spokesperson for Blind Date said: “We are looking for single people for the programme who would like a chance at love and believe they have something wonderful to offer someone and can talk about it on national television.

“All people have to do if they’re interested is send an email to blinddate@sotelevision.co.uk and tell us why they should be on the show.”

The closing date for applications is this Sunday (March 12).