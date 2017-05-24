Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cheshire Chief Constable Simon Byrne says officers will provide a high visibility presence and soldiers may be deployed to the county’s streets after the threat level was raised to ‘critical’ in response to the Manchester attack.

Theresa May elevated the UK terror threat level to critical on Tuesday – meaning an attack is expected imminently – after 22 people died and 59 were injured by a suicide bomber at Manchester Arena on Monday night (May 22).

The explosive device was detonated immediately following a concert by American singer Ariana Grande attended by thousands of teenagers and their parents, including many from this area.

Mr Byrne, said: “Over the following days communities across the county will see a high visible police presence in the wake of the devastating events that took place in Manchester and the decision made by the Prime Minister to raise the threat level to critical.

“I want to reassure the community that officers will be visible as a point of safety to further protect our communities during what is currently a difficult time. We would urge people to remain vigilant, be alert but not alarmed.”

Mr Byrne added: “The Prime Minister confirmed Operation Temperer has been activated. It may be that in the coming days you may see some military personnel. Should this happen please do not be alarmed, it will help make our officers more visible.

“We continue to work closely with our communities and co-operating with any national requirements for support. The Special Constabulary is also supporting our response.

“Our thoughts from everyone at Cheshire Constabulary remain very much with all those affected by the tragic events.

(Photo: Manchester Evening News)

“I want to urge local communities to stay alert, be extra vigilant and to report any suspicious behaviour to the Anti-Terror hotline on 0800 789321 or in an emergency call 999.”