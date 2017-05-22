Today we can reveal the finalists in the 2017 Cheshire School Awards competition.
Every year the judging of this popular competition gets tougher and tougher as the number and quality of entries consistently increases.
This is certainly the view of Jon Everall from main sponsor Excell Supply, who was one of the judges. He said: “The standard of entries was extremely high which made judging extremely difficult.
“We would like to thank everyone that took the time to enter, and congratulations to this year’s finalists. We are excited to welcome the schools at the awards in June and look forward to revealing the winners.”
The achievements of schools from across Cheshire will be recognised at a celebratory afternoon at the Queen Hotel in Chester on Wednesday, June 28.
All finalists are invited to take part. During the celebratory afternoon we will recognise finalists across all award categories featuring the wonderful teachers, support staff, schools and projects. The winners will be revealed on the day.
The host for the afternoon for the third year running is BBC TV weather presenter Dianne Oxberry.
The full list of finalists is as follows:
Inspirational Teacher of the Year Award:
Fi Weston of Neston High School
Shane Richardson of Queen’s Park High School
Greg De Souza of Congleton High School
School Achievement Award:
Eaton Bank Academy
Saughall All Saints
Sandbach High School
School Newspaper/Website Award:
Frodsham CE Primary
Congleton High School Website
The Blazer - The Kings Junior School
School Support Staff of the Year Award:
Julie Capewell of Upton Westlea
Mel Plant of The Grange
Vanessa Stockton of St Clare’s
Kerry Prendergast of St Werburgh’s and St Columba’s Primary
Active Community Award:
Frodsham Manor House Primary
Eaton Bank Academy
Helsby High School
Primary School Headteacher of the Year:
Rob Golding of Neston Primary School
Gill Barker of Lostock Gralam CE Primary School
Kathryn Oates of St Werburgh’s and St Columba’s Primary
The NCS Secondary School Headteacher of the Year:
John Murray of Chester Catholic High School
Lyndsay Watterson of Queen’s Park High School
Julie Brandreth of The County High School, Leftwich
Excell Supply Ltd Primary School of the Year:
Leighton Academy
Meadow Community Primary School
St Werburgh’s and St Columba’s Primary
Excell Supply Ltd Secondary School of the Year:
Sandbach High School
Alsager School
Chester Catholic High School
To find out more about this event interact with us on Twitter @CheshireSchools #CheshireSchools - we will be tweeting in the run up to the event and live on the day.
Visit www.cheshireschoolsawards.co.uk or call: 01244 606 472.