Today we can reveal the finalists in the 2017 Cheshire School Awards competition.

Every year the judging of this popular competition gets tougher and tougher as the number and quality of entries consistently increases.

This is certainly the view of Jon Everall from main sponsor Excell Supply, who was one of the judges. He said: “The standard of entries was extremely high which made judging extremely difficult.

“We would like to thank everyone that took the time to enter, and congratulations to this year’s finalists. We are excited to welcome the schools at the awards in June and look forward to revealing the winners.”

The achievements of schools from across Cheshire will be recognised at a celebratory afternoon at the Queen Hotel in Chester​ ​on Wednesday,​ ​June 28.​

All finalists are invited to take part. During the celebratory afternoon we will recognise finalists across all award categories featuring the wonderful teachers, support staff, schools and projects. The winners will be revealed on the day.

The host for the afternoon for the third year running is BBC TV weather presenter Dianne Oxberry.

The full list of finalists is as follows:

Inspirational Teacher of the Year Award:

Fi Weston of Neston High School

Shane Richardson of Queen’s Park High School

Greg De Souza of Congleton High School

School Achievement Award:

Eaton Bank Academy

Saughall All Saints

Sandbach High School

School Newspaper/Website Award:

Frodsham CE Primary

Congleton High School Website

The Blazer - The Kings Junior School

School Support Staff of the Year Award:

Julie Capewell of Upton Westlea

Mel Plant of The Grange

Vanessa Stockton of St Clare’s

Kerry Prendergast of St Werburgh’s and St Columba’s Primary

Active Community Award:

Frodsham Manor House Primary

Eaton Bank Academy

Helsby High School

Primary School Headteacher of the Year:

Rob Golding of Neston Primary School

Gill Barker of Lostock Gralam CE Primary School

Kathryn Oates of St Werburgh’s and St Columba’s Primary

The NCS Secondary School Headteacher of the Year:

John Murray of Chester Catholic High School

Lyndsay Watterson of Queen’s Park High School

Julie Brandreth of The County High School, Leftwich

Excell Supply Ltd Primary School of the Year:

Leighton Academy

Meadow Community Primary School

St Werburgh’s and St Columba’s Primary

Excell Supply Ltd Secondary School of the Year:

Sandbach High School

Alsager School

Chester Catholic High School

To find out more about this event interact with us on Twitter @CheshireSchools #CheshireSchools - we will be tweeting in the run up to the event and live on the day.

Visit www.cheshireschoolsawards.co.uk or call: 01244 606 472.