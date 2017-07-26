Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police are warning teenagers about the dangers of swimming in rivers and lakes including Nunsmere Lake in Oakmere.

Officers have received reports from members of the public about youngsters congregating at similar spots – swimming, drinking alcohol and acting in an anti-social manner including littering and lighting fires.

Sergeant Dan Haddock, from Northwich Local Policing Unit, said: “We have had numerous calls relating to anti-social behaviour at several locations. While we are looking into this issue, we want to take the opportunity to remind people that although it may seem like harmless fun, swimming in open water without supervision of an adult could have tragic consequences.

“Swimming in lakes and rivers is very dangerous with many unseen hazards and the cold deep water fatigues people very quickly and even strong swimmers can find themselves in difficulty. The use of alcohol is evident at these locations and swimming after consuming alcohol increases the risk of harm.

“Parents have been seen dropping their children off at locations and I urge them to consider their actions, please do not encourage children to congregate and swim at these locations, where they could be at risk.

“Any youths identified as being involved with anti-social behaviour will be dealt with by police, but I urge everyone to consider their actions as we do not want anyone being injured or worse.”

Information can be passed on to Cheshire Police by calling 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.