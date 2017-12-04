Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Cheshire police officer will stand trial next year accused of raping a 13-year-old girl.

Ian Naude, 29, appeared at Chester Crown Court this morning (Monday, December 4), when he pleaded not guilty to one count of rape and two counts of sexual assault.

The charges relate to an alleged incident in Crewe which was reported to police on November 3.

Naude, from Market Drayton in Shropshire, was served a suspension notice from Cheshire Constabulary after he was charged last month.

The force referred the matter to the Independent Police Complaints Commission as a matter of course.

His trial at Chester Crown Court is listed to begin on April 30, 2018.