Cheshire Police are concerned for the safety of a missing 79-year-old man.

Ron McFarlane was last seen near Warrington Bus Station at about 2pm on Wednesday (January 11).

The force are appealing for any details which might help them in their search for Ron.

Officers have described him as white, 5ft 8in tall and of average build.

He has short grey hair which is thinning on top.

The 79-year-old was wearing a navy blue jacket, dark grey trousers and brown shoes.

Anyone with information is urged to call Cheshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 515 of January 11.