Cheshire police are reminding fans attending the Chester v Wrexham match next week that the game is a ticket-only event.

About 1,200 tickets have been allocated to Wrexham FC supporters for the game, which kicks off in the Swansway Chester Stadium at 7.45pm on Wednesday, November 8.

This is the first derby match between the two rivals in more than four years where ‘safe transport’ has not been used, meaning supporters from both teams will be able to make their own way to the game.

Superintendent Richard Rees said: “Public safety has always been our priority and the measures put in place were intended to help make the event safe and enjoyable for everyone.

“Over the past few years we have seen considerable reductions in arrests and disorder and, after working closely with both clubs and North Wales Police, all parties have agreed that this season the ‘safe transport’ element will be removed.

“This is a great family event and we want to ensure that everyone has an enjoyable time. The majority of fans have always behaved appropriately and, by working together, we can ensure that the game is not spoilt by a small number of fans misbehaving.”