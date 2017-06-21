Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Trampoline park Freedome, next to Cheshire Oaks outlet village, is playing host to the Ultimate Dodgeball Championships on Sunday (June 25) and is encouraging teams to enter themselves for the chance to be flown out to Chicago for Skyzone’s Ultimate Dodgeball Championships 2017.

Freedome is inviting dodgeball teams of all levels to go head to head in a battle for glory and the chance to compete in one of the most competitive championships across the globe.

The UK qualifiers will take place at the Cheshire Oaks venue on Sunday from 3.30pm. The winning team will be flown out to Chicago for the amazing opportunity to compete in the ultimate Dodgeball Championships.

Peter Brown, MD of Freedome, said: “Dodgeball is rapidly growing in popularity in the UK and our specially designed court is one of the best and safest in the country.

“We are more than excited to be hosting this fantastic event, as well as providing one lucky team with the unbelievable opportunity to be flown out for free to compete with some of the finest dodgeball teams in the world.

“We are calling all dodgeball fanatics to round up your friends, create the ultimate dodgeball team and be a part of Freedome’s history!”

To enter, you need to be 18 or over and have a team of between five and eight players. You also need to be available to fly out to the USA on August 2 and stay in Chicago until August 7 for the final. To find out more visit www.freedomeparks.com/contact.

If you would like to practice your dodgeball moves before the event, Freedome runs skills sessions Monday to Thursday, where you will have the chance to hone your technique and get hints and tips from Freedome’s very own FreeGuards.