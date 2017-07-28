Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police are investigating after two men were videoed apparently having sex in toilets at the Cheshire Oaks Designer Outlet in Ellesmere Port.

A male shopper decided to capture the act on camera after getting a shock when a hand came under the partition wall within his cubicle.

The incident happened on Sunday afternoon in the public toilets between Pizza Express and the Jeff Banks store.

The shopper, who wishes to remain anonymous, later posted the graphic video on Facebook because he wanted the activity – which happened as children were visiting the toilets – to be stopped and for those responsible to be caught.

He said: “I’d gone to meet a friend from university at the Oaks with my partner so we could do some shopping and I needed to go to the toilet which was round about 3pm when I saw what happened. I saw a man cleaning the floor with tissue paper. He reached under my cubicle to clean too.

“I looked to see what was wrong, in shock that he’d reached under the cubicle I was in. As I looked, that’s when I saw the man in the act. He had his back towards me so I didn’t see much of the other man apart from his floral shoes. I didn’t want to confront the man due to children being around and I didn’t want to bring it to their attention.”

And the shocked shopper managed to get an image of the face of one of the men involved which the Chronicle has decided not to publish for legal reasons.

He added: “I posted online because I felt like this needed to be stopped and this man needed to be caught. I emailed McArthur Glen and told them what had happened. Unfortunately I never heard back from them.”

A spokesperson for the shopping centre said: “We are aware that an incident took place at McArthurGlen Designer Outlet Cheshire Oaks which is being handled by the police. We ensured the related content was reported to Facebook and has since been removed.”

Inspector Ian Stead, from Ellesmere Port Local Policing Unit (LPU), said: “We are aware of a video that was posted on the Pride in the Port Facebook Page and we are currently looking into the circumstances.

“I would urge the person who posted the video, or anyone with any information in relation to the post, to contact Cheshire Police on 101 and ask for Ellesmere Port LPU.”