Taxi trips in Ellesmere Port and Neston are in the sights of a new firm.

Two of Wirral’s best known taxi companies are merging with plans to add more vehicles and open a new office in Eastham to serve south Wirral including Cheshire Oaks, Ellesmere Port and Neston.

Argyle Taxis and Wirral Satellite Cars have combined to become Argyle Satellite using an existing fleet of 600 vehicles which they say will expand to 800 within the next 18 months.

The former Argyle Taxis headquarters in Birkenhead will be the home of the new call centre for Argyle Satellite while the Wirral Satellite headquarters will become the training academy and admin office.

Between them, the two firms say they already provide 250,000 journeys every month.

Chris Jordan, director at Argyle Satellite and former chairman of Wirral Satellite Cars, said: “In Argyle Taxis we have found a partner which shares a similar vision and ambition to provide Wirral with the best local knowledge and customer service we possibly can while providing local drivers with a greater opportunity to earn.

“We are excited about our combined strengths as we work together to establish a taxi firm of choice for residents, businesses and visitors across Wirral.”

Terry Wilson, director and shareholder at Argyle Satellite, previously director of Argyle Taxis, added: “This deal between two already established taxi firms will bring about an efficient, streamlined and dependable taxi service that the people of Wirral deserve.

“Our individual visions are aligned and we are excited to see how this new chapter evolves as we continue our ambitious growth plans to extend our company into hard to reach communities which will both unlock the leisure and tourism economy and provide service to local people across Wirral.”

Plans are also in place to further develop an existing academy which will provide training for existing drivers as well as supporting the recruitment and training of new drivers in house.

The firms’ present areas cover from New Brighton to Heswall.