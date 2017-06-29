Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Cheshire and Wirral Partnership NHS Foundation Trust (CWP) has signed the Armed Forces Covenant.

The NHS trust – which covers Chester and Ellesmere Port – marked Armed Forces Day by pledging its support to the people who are serving in or who have served in the Armed Forces.

The covenant was presented to and signed by CWP director of nursing, therapies and patient partnerships Avril Devaney.

Signing up to the covenant involves making a number of commitments including ensuring that no member of the Armed Forces community should face disadvantage in the provision of public services.

It also sets out how the trust will demonstrate its commitment including promoting its armed-forces-friendly status and seeking to support the employment of veterans, young and old.

The trust will also work with the Career Transition Partnership in order to establish an employment pathway for those leaving the armed forces.

Mrs Devaney said she was delighted the trust had committed to the covenant. She said: “I am tremendously proud to sign this covenant on behalf of CWP. Our Armed Forces personnel contribute enormously to our society and it is only right that we should support them in this way.

“We hope that by being clear about our commitments to the covenant we can help to make our region more responsive to the needs of our veterans.”

CWP also commits to supporting Armed Forces Day.

Captain James Sutch, representing the Armed Forces, said: “I am very pleased that CWP have signed the Armed Forces Covenant. We believe passionately that those who have served in the name of this country should be treated fairly and supported upon their return from active service.

“This is especially true of those who have been seriously injured, or families who have been bereaved.

“Upholding the covenant demonstrates recognition of the contribution made by our Armed Forces.”