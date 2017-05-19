Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police have arrested a man from Cheshire over the devastating explosion which rocked New Ferry in March.

The 65-year-old was arrested on suspicion of conspiring to commit arson with intent or recklessness as to whether life was endangered, as well as an offence under the Fraud Act, after officers executed a raid within the county this morning (May 19).

Merseyside Police confirmed he will be questioned by detectives today.

It is the third arrest made in relation to the blast, which happened on March 25.

The two other men, from Wirral and North Wales, have been released 'under investigation'.