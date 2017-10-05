Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The BBC are looking for people from Cheshire to take part in a new cooking show hosted by Mary Berry.

The former Bake Off judge is back on screens and on the hunt for passionate home cooks from the county to apply to be on Britain's Best Cook.

The show, which will run for eight episodes and see 10 contestants competing to whip up their best homemade dishes, will be co-hosted by Claudia Winkleman.

Contestants will be asked to serve up mouth-watering versions of dishes that define modern British home cooking, as well as create their own special takes on well-loved classics, while Mary and one other yet-to-be announced judge will critique the dishes.

Jessica Fleetwood from KEO Films who are producing the show said: "We have heard there is a growing community of foodies within Cheshire and a large number of people who have a passion for home cooking.

"For that reason, we are looking for passionate and talented home cooks from Cheshire (non professionals) who love making delicious food for their friends and family to apply for the programme."

Mary said: "I am never more at home than when I have my judging hat on. This series is going to encourage proper home cooking which I have always championed and I cannot wait to start. Claudia, for me, is the icing on the cake."

Claudia added: "I am over the moon to be part of this show. Am slightly obsessed with Mary so will follow her around with my own moussaka for most of the filming. Apologies in advance."

For more information and to request an application form, email cooking@keofilms.com or text 07474 578089.