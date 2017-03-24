Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cheshire firefighters will be sprucing up cars across the county to raise funds for The Fire Fighters Charity this spring.

From this Saturday (March 25) until the start of April crews will be hosting the special events in a fire station near you.

Chester , Frodsham and Ellesmere Port fire stations are among those that will be welcoming grubby vehicles for a hose down - all in exchange for a donation to the worthy cause.

A spokesperson for the Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Crews will be rolling up their sleeves and taking to buckets and hoses to shine up the county’s cars along with providing drivers with vital road safety advice.

“Firmly established on the fire and rescue service calendar, the National Car Wash is the charity’s largest national fundraising event of the year.

“Celebrating its 13th anniversary this year, there couldn’t be a better time for motorists to take their car along and have it washed in return for a donation.

“All funds raised go to The Fire Fighters Charity, the UK’s leading provider of life-enhancing services for serving and retired fire service personnel and their families.”