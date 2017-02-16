Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fire crews were called to the Essar oil refinery at Stanlow this evening because of a massive flame from the stack.

But Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service has confirmed there is nothing untoward and 'no incident' despite widespread concern across the area.

People have been taking to Twitter to post comments and pictures of the giant flare which can be seen from miles around.

However, fire service spokeswoman Sian Corrigan confirmed: “There is no incident. I think there is what they call a controlled burn-off. Everything is under control.”

Shes said crews from Ellesmere Port fire engine were dispatched about 7.20pm but it was a false alarm. Appliances have also be sent to other areas in the town because of false alarms triggered by the giant flame.

North West Fire Control centre said there had been ‘repeat calls’ concerning the oil refinery and several appliances had been sent in line with procedure.

Stuart Cranfield, who lives in Mickle Trafford, rang The Chronicle to say: "I'm just a bit concerned. I was driving home from Macclesfield, coming down Kelsall Hill, the sky was like daylight. I've never seen anything like that before in 14 years of driving on that road."

Mr Cranfield said he was also overtaken by an Audi with a blue light, which he assumed was a fire officer on the way to the scene.