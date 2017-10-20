Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A group of Cheshire Fire Cadets is heading to Nepal to help finish off much needed classrooms at a village school following two years of fundraising.

They will fly from Manchester to Kathmandu on Saturday, October 21, before embarking on foot for four and a half days to trek through the Himalayas, to get to the village of Kangel.

The group has raised the money for a project to build six classrooms on the side of a school in Kangel, which is in the Solukhumbu District in the Sagarmatha Zone of North-Eastern Nepal.

Many children in this district work or take care of younger siblings or elderly relatives, so generally have no education. Working with the charity Classrooms in the Clouds (CitC), the group of 15 cadets and eight leaders have had to raise around £80,000 themselves to fund the trip. This will pay for building of the classrooms, the group’s flights, accommodation and any equipment needed to finish off the school before it’s handed over to the village during a celebratory ceremony.

They will be accompanied by a doctor from the United Kingdom and will meet Dawa Geljen Sherpa and his team of Sherpas who will accompany the group while they are in Nepal.

Head of prevention Nick Evans will be accompanying the group. He said: “So many people have helped us reach this point and without their generosity we wouldn’t be able to help these school children in Nepal. We would like to thank family, relatives, friends, as well as all the partner agencies and colleagues who have supported all the fundraising activities to enable us to raise the money for this trip.

“We will be writing a daily blog while out in Nepal, which will be on our website www.cheshirefire.gov.uk so please take a look and see for yourself some of the photos and experiences that we will have along the journey.”

This year three cadets and a leader from London Fire Brigade will also be accompanying the group on the trip.

For more information about the project, visit www.cheshirefire.gov.uk .