Cheshire is beginning to react to Saturday night’s (June 3) terrorist attack in London which comes less than two weeks since the atrocity in Manchester.

A van mowed down pedestrians on London Bridge about 10pm then three terrorists got out and began stabbing people leading to seven deaths and 48 injuries with several critical.

The terrorists, wearing fake explosive vests, were shot dead by armed police within eight minutes of receiving the first reports.

The tragic news will bring horrific memories flooding back for those caught up in the suicide bomb at Manchester Arena on Monday, May 22, which claimed the lives of 22 people including off duty detective Elaine McIver, 43, from Frodsham.

American singer Ariana Grande, who had been performing at the arena that night, will this evening headline the hastily organised One Love Manchester Benefit Concert at Emirates Old Trafford Cricket Ground to raise funds for the victims. About 50,000 people are expected amid tight security.

Chris Matheson, who is seeking re-election as Chester’s Labour MP on Thursday, told The Chronicle: “Another terrible attack on London and my immediate thoughts are with the victims but also with the police and emergency services who clearly responded so well, again, to a terrorist attack.”

Mr Matheson, as with the region’s other elected representatives, was inside the House of Commons back in March when terrorist Khalid Masood used a car to plough into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge leading to four deaths as well as the murder of PC Keith Palmer who was guarding Parliament when he was stabbed.

The Labour candidate added: “We simply cannot allow these terrorists to believe they can win or even allow them to disrupt our lives or at the moment, our democracy, as they are clearly targeting the election period. But we will win and they will lose.”

Tory parliamentary candidate for Eddisbury, Antoinette Sandbach, tweeted: “Another terrorist attack #wearenotafraid. London and Manchester attacked in 70s and 80s by IRA. Now different attackers but spirit the same.”

Fellow Conservative Graham Evans, who is standing in Weaver Vale, praised the emergency services.

He wrote on Twitter: “Yet again the @metpoliceuk have moved swiftly to help save lives and protect members of the public under very difficult circumstances.”

Cheshire Chief Constable Simon Byrne tweeted: “As another outrage rocks the capital, our thoughts with all those affected by this attack from @cheshirepolice.”

He added: “Nothing but admiration for all the emergency services who responded to the chaos of the awful attack #LondonBridgeIncident.”

Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service posted on Twitter: "Thoughts today are with those caught up in last night's terror attacks including our emergency service colleagues keeping people safe."