Three charities have each received a £500 award for inspirational projects carried out in Cheshire and Warrington.

Claire House Children’s Hospice, Cre8 Macclesfield and Home-Start Warrington were presented with their awards by the Cheshire Community Foundation, which matches charitable donors with the causes that matter most in the area.

Claire House Children’s Hospice – which helps seriously and terminally ill children live life to the full, whilst providing them with specialist nursing care and emotional support - received the coveted Inclusion Award for their project.

It provided 36 specialist play therapy visits to six children in the Cheshire West and Chester area - predominantly in the home - with nursing support where needed.

The project offered a variety of different play experiences to the families and saw the play team give ‘training’ to the families as well as ideas on ‘how to play.’

The inclusion aspect of the project – by definition, one that encompasses both the people directly supported by the grant as well as the wider community around them - saw the whole family involved in the play sessions, especially siblings, who can sometimes feel left out.

The second award for Innovation went to Cre8 Macclesfield – a youth and community programme operating in Macclesfield’s Moss Estate.

Cre8 delivered two projects in 2016, both of which worked hard to reach young people in employment, education and training, using a range of innovative ideas and models.

It established a number of social enterprises including tree care, ground maintenance and land reclamation services, all with the goal of employing local young people, providing training opportunities and college-accredited courses.

The organisation’s experienced workers actively went out and knocked on the young people’s doors to get them involved in the schemes and as a result, the number of young volunteers increased threefold.

In time, it is hoped that these young volunteers will go on to become full adult volunteers, too.

The final award was the Impact Award, presented to Home-Start Warrington.

Home-Start Warrington works on the basis that 80% of children are likely to replicate the family and social situation they are brought up in, so helps vulnerable families to break that cycle by educating children to avoid a path that could lead to unemployment, teenage pregnancy, crime, drug/alcohol abuse, depression or homelessness.

During 2016, the organisation helped to deliver the families and school together project in partnership with St Margaret’s school, Save the Children and The Warrington Wolves Foundation.

It was an early intervention programme that supported children’s learning at home to help them fulfil their potential at school and the project ran over eight sessions - with children and parents taking part in structured activities together.

There was real impact in terms of improving the bond between parents and children and supporting communication and parental confidence.

The project also helped to reduce isolation by developing reading, writing and maths skills, improving behaviour and nurturing better home–school relationships.

CEO of the Cheshire Community Foundation Zoe Sheppard said: “These awards recognise the outstanding contributions of these incredible charities in Cheshire and Warrington and we are delighted to honour each of them and present them with their prize.”

Trusts and statutory funding manager at Claire House Children’s Hospice Andrew Pickering said: “We are really proud to accept this award from the Cheshire Community Foundation and have received such great feedback from the families involved in our play therapy programme, who have told us how much they valued the quality family time.”

Director of Cre8 Macclesfield Rob Wardle said: “We are delighted to be acknowledged for our work and our young people have seen that getting involved in doing something worthwhile can be fun and exciting. They now want to be involved in the projects long-term, which is just fantastic.”

Scheme manager at Home-Start Warrington Kate Griffiths said: “Myself and the team are over the moon to have won this award, which recognises that young families and under 5’s in Warrington must be encouraged to make informed choices about their future.”