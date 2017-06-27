Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Winners of the 2016 Cheshire Business Awards awards are encouraging other companies across the region to enter this year’s awards.

Businesses have until July 21 to enter the Cheshire Business Awards, staged by the Trinity Mirror Cheshire series of titles and supported by SAS Daniels LLP.

The Cheshire region’s flagship business honours, now in their 13th year, will culminate in a black tie awards dinner and ceremony at Chester Cathedral on Friday, October 6.

There are 11 categories open to enter and today we concentrate on Young Business Person of the Year, sponsored by Bentley Motors, and the Innovation and Enterprise Award.

The Bentley Motors Young Business Person of the Year will be a business owner or manager aged 35 or under who is able to demonstrate outstanding achievements, excellent career progression and leadership and management skills.

Josh Brown, sales and marketing director at Technospark and joint winner of Young Business Person of the Year, said: “To win the Cheshire Business Awards 2016 was of huge significance to us, it demonstrates that the efforts you put in are acknowledged.

“Specifically for the Cheshire Business Awards it raised our profile even more and provided fantastic opportunity to collaborate with business professions which would never been previously possible.”

In a statement, Bentley said: “Bentley Motors is proud to sponsor the Young Business Person of the Year Award. With around 4,000 colleagues based in Crewe, Bentley is one of South Cheshire’s largest employers.

“The combination of fine craftsmanship, using skills that have been handed down through generations, alongside engineering expertise and cutting-edge technology is unique to luxury car brands such as Bentley.

“The company is committed to developing young talent; Bentley offers trainee programmes, including apprenticeships and graduate schemes, around 150 work experience placements each year and has an established school liaison programme providing workshops in local schools.

“Bentley apprentices learn their craft at a dedicated training facility located at South Cheshire College and the company is also working closely with Crewe University Technical College to develop the next generation of engineers.

“The Young Business Person of the Year Award is an important means of celebrating the success of Cheshire’s young business people and inspiring the next generation of local entrepreneurs.”

The Innovation and Enterprise Award celebrates new ideas, processes, services, technologies and applications that have had an impact on an organisations success. Judges are looking for originality, impact and measurable benefits to the business.

Chester Cathedral, who won the Innovation and Enterprise Award in 2016, said: “The Chester Cathedral Team were overjoyed to win the 2016 Innovation and Enterprise Award. Winning this award both rewarded the team for their hard work and dedication to the Cathedral and inspired them to strive towards bigger and better things - such as 2017’s ARK Sculpture Exhibition. The evening itself was well organised and exciting - we’ll definitely be back in 2017!”

To enter this year’s awards visit the website www.cheshirebusinessawards.co.uk to see all 11 categories and download an entry form. For enquiries contact the events team on 01244 606472 or email enquiries@cheshirebusinessawards.co.uk. The deadline for entries is Friday, July 21.