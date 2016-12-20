Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It looks like being a decidedly wet and windy Christmas in Cheshire this year, rather than a white one.

Stormy conditions are set to sweep in later this week, with the possibility of travel disruption across the worst-hit parts of the UK.

The storm has not officially been named yet, but the Met Office said there was the 'potential' for it to be severe enough to warrant it.

In Cheshire, we could see gusts of up to 38mph on Friday (December 23), with Christmas Eve getting even windier as gusts hit 41mph.

They will die down a little on Christmas Day (39mph), with rain expected to fall across Chester and Ellesmere Port through the day.

There will be no sign of frost through the week, with a chance of temperatures reaching 12°C on Christmas Day.

Met Office forecaster Mark Wilson said: “There’s the potential we could name the storm arriving into Christmas Eve, but it’s too early to say.

"People should keep in touch with the forecast and be aware of any warnings issued.

“After recent calm weather, the Christmas period looks wet and windy, with wind and rain for all areas as low pressure areas arrive from the west.

“All parts will be wet and windy on Thursday, with heavier, more persistent rain, and snow possible on higher ground in northern England and Scotland.

“Friday through Christmas Eve and into Christmas Day looks like potentially windy across the country.

“The end of December is forecast to turn colder, with settled conditions and a higher risk of frost.”

If you're visiting friends or relatives in North Wales this Christmas, then you'll need to be aware the region is expecting even more unsettled conditions than we'll face in Cheshire.

Gale force winds of up to 59mph and torrential rain are predicted to sweep in on Friday.

A Met Office spokesman said the chance of snow on December 25 was 'unlikely' though they would have a clearer picture closer to the big day.

