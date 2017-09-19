Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Notorious prisoner Charles Bronson is suing Richard Madeley for defamation following comments made by the TV presenter on Good Morning Britain.

It was wrongly reported on the ITV breakfast show last year that Bronson, who grew up in Ellesmere Port and has changed his name to Charles Salvador in tribute to his love of art, had assaulted a prison governor.

Now the 64-year-old jailbird is claiming that Richard has slandered his name, according to The Mirror.

It came as Richard was interviewing former Coronation Street star Paula Williamson, who is engaged to Bronson.

He told the 37-year-old: "He keeps reoffending.

"We have his charge sheet. In his last incident he attacked a prison governor last year."

Paula told the host that her fiancé hadn't committed an offence since 2013, and at that point, Richard looked into the camera and said: "Charlie, you're watching now. You're lying.

"You know it was 2016 mate. It was, it was last year."

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

The 61-year-old went on to tell Paula: "He's a bad 'un and he's got a lot of form."

Good Morning Britain bosses are understood to have acknowledged receiving a notice of legal action by Bronson, who has served 36 years in solitary confinement since he was first put away for armed robbery in 1974.

It is reported that Bronson told a friend during a phone cal that his mother had been left upset by the false claims.

He said: "My mum was upset over it.

"I promised her I wouldn't get involved in more violence. She believes me."

GMB has been asked to retract the comments as well as pay out compensation.

It's reported that the mistake happened after a researcher handed Madeley the wrong prisoner's charge sheet.

A spokesman for the show said: "We mistakenly stated that Mr Salvador [Bronson] had attacked a prison officer in 2016.

"This was incorrect. We are happy to make this clarification."

Mirror Online has contacted Richard's representatives and GMB for comment.