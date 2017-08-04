Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Charities across Chester and Ellesmere Port are being encouraged to apply for a share of a massive charities kitty by Ellesmere Port and Neston MP Justin Madders.

He says the People’s Postcode Lottery’s Dream Fund is looking for charitable groups to apply for funding to bring their dream project to life.

It encourages collaboration between charities and good causes bringing them together to apply for funding to finance an idea they have always wanted to deliver but have never had the opportunity to develop.

“This is an opportunity not to be missed,” suggests Mr Madders.

“If you’ve got an idea or a project that you think is a little bit different then this is the chance for you.

“Applications for the Dream Fund are welcome from projects that fit within one or more of the charitable purposes which include supporting families, improving people’s lives through animals, green communities and increasing life chances for young people.”

He added: “This is an exciting opportunity for charities across Ellesmere Port and Neston to work together to develop their dream project and I hope many local organisations will be successful.”

The fund says: “We are asking charitable organisations across Great Britain to think big, be ambitious and collaborate with other not-for-profit partners to deliver their dream project.”

The closing date for applications is Tuesday, August 22.

For more information, click here.