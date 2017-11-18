Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fabulous fundraiser Win Bond of Tarporley recently ventured into Wales to take on ‘The Longest Zip Wire in Europe and the Fastest Zip Wire in the World’ all in aid Tarporley War Memorial Hospital, a charity Hospital, serving Tarporley and its surrounding areas, and specialising in care and rehabilitation of the elderly.

This isn’t Win’s first foray into adrenaline fuelled fundraisers, having previously completed a terrifying wing walk and a sky dive to name but a few. With only the zip wire above her, and traveling in excess of 100mph, Win traversed over the Penrhyn Quarry Lake.

Win whose previous adventures have funded a new resuscitation trolley, pressure reliving cushions and other equipment that the Hospital needed said: “I wanted to raise money for Tarporley Hospital to purchase items that are needed on the wish list.

“Without people like me, who ask people to sponsor me to do different (mad things) like jumping out of a plane, standing on top of a plane or walking on coals, just to name a few, the hospital would struggle to keep going and that would be terrible.”

Raising well over £1,000 Win has already selected items from Matron’s Wish List to purchase for the hospital, which are now on order.

She added: “So many people benefit by going to the hospital after surgery, or to have physio, or just to go for rehabilitation, so me and lots of other people are only too happy to raise money to keep Tarporley Hospital open.”

Hospital Matron Rachel Cowley said: “We are so thankful to people like Win Bond, who will go to all lengths to raise money for this much loved, well used, charity Hospital. We are a truly unique facility, as we are the only charity run hospital in the country.”

To see a video of Win’s adventures in Wales, please visit www.tarporleyhospital.co.uk , where you can also donate towards the event.