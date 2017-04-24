Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

CCTV images of a Northwich man missing for more than a week have been released.

Despite a dedicated search by Cheshire Police and volunteer groups Michael Price has not been found.

The picture shows the 40-year-old inside Rudheath Post Office at about 9.45am on the day he went missing (Saturday, April 15).

Chief Inspector Simon Meegan said: “We are currently following a number of lines of enquiry and as part of the investigation I urge residents in the local area to search their sheds and outbuildings to see if there is any trace of Michael.

“I ask anyone who believes that they may have seen Michael, or anyone matching his description, to contact the team here at Northwich.

"I’d also like to appeal directly to Michael to ask him to contact us to let us know that you are OK; your friends and family are worried about you and want to know that you are safe and well.”

Description Mr Price, from Winnington, is described as white, approximately 6ft 1in tall, of slim build with green eyes and short brown greying hair. He was last seen wearing a green Henry Lloyd parka style top, blue jeans and blue trainers. The 40-year-old is known to frequent the centre of Northwich on a regular basis.

Air and underwater teams joined the search for Mr Price last week.

The last confirmed sighting of him was in Shakespeare Close in Rudheath on the morning of April 15.

The 40-year-old's partner reported him missing a day later.

Chief Inspector Meegan added: “I would like to thank everyone who has assisted so far in the search for Michael.

"In particular I would like to acknowledge the dedication shown by all of the volunteers from the search and rescue teams, who have all used their own time to help in the search operation.”

Anyone with any information in relation to the whereabouts of Michael is asked to contact Cheshire police on 101 quoting incident number 303 of April 16.

Information can also be passed anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.