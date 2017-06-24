Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A care home which looks after people with dementia and mental health conditions has been shut after an audio recording by a patient's relative raised 'concerns'.

Dover Drive Care Home in Ellesmere Port will remain closed until its operators Vivo Care Choices Limited say they can be sure it is 'safe'.

A full investigation was prompted by the recording and is now under way.

Vivo Care Choices is a not-for-profit company owned and regulated by Cheshire West and Chester Council (CWaC) while Dover Drive is one of its eight services and provides short stay accommodation for adults who require nursing care for dementia, physical disabilities, sensory impairments and mental health conditions.

A joint statement from CWaC and Vivo Care Choices Limited reads: “We are aware that some audio recording by a family member took place recently at Dover Drive Care Home in Ellesmere Port.

“Following these concerns being raised, the file is urgently being reviewed by Vivo Care Choices Ltd and a full investigation into this matter is underway.

“The safety of adults in care services is our absolute priority and I would like to reassure residents, families and partners that we have taken immediate and decisive action.

"As a precautionary measure, the unit has been temporarily closed until we can be fully assured that the service is safe.”

The revelation came to light after a father whose daughter uses the service contacted The Chronicle over its closure.

He said the respite centre is incredibly valuable for parents for whom caring for their disabled children was a 'full-time job'.

Dover Drive was inspected by watchdog The Care Quality Commission in April this year, when it was given a 'Good' rating overall.

A spokesman for Cheshire police said the force is aware of allegations that have been made in relation to a care home in Ellesmere Port, but there is no criminal investigation at the current time.