A special children’s party was held by the Morgan Foundation at Carden Park Hotel.

Nearly 200 children, many with disabilities or life-changing conditions, travelled from across the region with their families and were treated to an afternoon of fun.

The families were invited by a number of organisations and charities funded by The Morgan Foundation, including Newlife, Stick’n’Step, Amy and Friends and Sundowns Wirral.

Founder and chairman of The Morgan Foundation Steve Morgan hosted the party.

Steve said: “Seeing the children enjoying themselves this afternoon is fantastic. All of them face difficulties and disadvantages on a daily basis. The charities we fund make a real difference to their lives and it’s great to have so many of them in one room. For some, being able to come to an event like this is a real occasion and we are delighted to have made it possible.”

The magical, fun-filled party was partly sponsored by the Carden Park Hotel. Super heroes and Disney characters from Jumping Jacks provided entertainment throughout the afternoon, while children from Team Oasis, another charity supported by the Morgan Foundation, put on a show.

Other activities included a festive disco, an enchanting story corner, face-painting, balloon modelling and party games. Everyone enjoyed a Christmas buffet prepared by head chef Graham Tinsley and his talented catering team. The children also received an early visit from Father Christmas and his elves.

The Morgan Foundation supports charities across North Wales, Merseyside, West Cheshire and North Shropshire. Help is focussed mainly on those who work directly with children and families, particularly those suffering from disability or disadvantage.

Eleven organisations brought children along to the party: Newlife, BIRD, Central Cheshire Buddy Scheme, The Joshua Tree, Team Oasis, Northwich Multi-Sports, Cheshire Penguins, Stick ‘n’ Step, Amy and Friends, Joining Jack’s Team, Sundowns Wirral.