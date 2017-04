Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A vehicle caught fire outside the Countess of Chester Hospital .

The incident on Liverpool Road was causing significant travel disruption in the city this morning (Friday, April 28).

Cheshire police advised motorists to avoid the area and consider alternative routes.

Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service were at the scene.

(Photo: @CTR_Paul)

All lanes on Liverpool Road were reopened at 9.05am although there is still slow traffic as the situation gradually returns to normal.