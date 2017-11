Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two men were arrested on suspicion of burglary after police executed a drugs warrant in Lache on Friday night (November 10).

The raid took place at a property on Medlar Close at around 9.40pm.

Police arrested two males aged 36 and 47 on suspicion of burglary and both have since been released pending further investigation.