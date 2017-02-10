Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A burglar who stole from a Northwich bakery was caught after his DNA was left on a fridge.

Kevin Cotgrave, 38, climbed through a window he had forced open at Williamson’s on Chester Road and raided the till for £950.

Cotgrave, of Sandford Street, Birkenhead, was jailed for 15 weeks at Chester Crown Court on February 9.

The 38-year-old has previous convictions for burglary.

Judge Nicholas Woodward said: “You have a bad record as has been observed and that justifies me in taking the top category of the sentencing guidelines.”

Cotgrave had already spent three and a half months on remand.

He managed to sneak into Williamson’s after forcing open a window during the night of February 3, 2016.

After grabbing the cash from the till he moved a fridge freezer so he could climb out the way he got in.

During their investigation police found Cotgrave’s DNA on the appliance which led to his arrest.

Officers also examined his phone and cell site data placed it in Northwich at the time of burglary.

In his initial police interview he admitted being in the town but said he had been to see ‘a female friend’.

The 38-year-old pleaded guilty to one charge of burglary.