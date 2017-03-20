Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Just when you thought spring had sprung the weather is turning more wintry again.

Monday morning (March 20) promises a miserable ‘wet’ start to the week – ‘heavy on high ground’ – according to the Met Office’s predictions for Cheshire West.

This will turn ‘drier and sunnier for a time’ but showers will form later which could be ‘wintry on high ground’.

And it could be ‘rather windy, especially around showers’.

Maximum forecast temperature for today is 12C.

This evening is predicted to be ‘a colder night than of late’, with clear spells and scattered showers; wintry on high ground.

The Met Office says: “A patchy frost with and an ice risk by dawn. Still remaining breezy. Minimum Temperature 0C.”

Tuesday will be a ‘cold feeling day’ with scattered blustery showers turning wintry on high ground with a risk of thunder. These will tend to die out later. The weather will remain windy. Maximum temperature is forecast at 9C.

The outlook for Wednesday to Friday indicates some rain likely on Wednesday, then generally turning drier and sunnier through the week.

But the Met Office predicts: “Nights and mornings will stay cold though with an ongoing frost and ice risk.”

There are no weather or flood warnings in place at the moment