It's been a successful week at the Paris Air Show for Airbus which has secured $39.7billion (around £31bn) worth of new business.

The company - with a wing assembly plant at Broughton - won commitments for a total of 326 aircraft, including firm orders for 144 aircraft worth $18.5 billion and MoUs for 182 aircraft worth $21.2 billion.

Their order backlog is now an industry record of 6,800 planes, reports the Daily Post.

These included a deal with Tehran based Iran Airtour Airlines for 45 A320neo planes, the newest Airbus customer for that jet.

Zagros Airlines, one of the leading domestic airlines in Iran, has also signed a memorandum of understanding with Airbus for the acquisition of 28 new aircraft, covering 20 A320neo and 8 A330neo aircraft.

A320 Family aircraft sales and commitments were robust, with business accounting for a total of 306 aircraft worth $33.8 billion.

This total comprises 132 firm orders worth $14.7 billion, and MoUs for 174 aircraft worth 19.1 billion.

In the Widebody segment, Airbus won firm orders for 20 aircraft worth $5.9 billion, comprising 12 firm orders worth $3.6 billion and MoUs for eight aircraft worth 2.3 billion.

John Leahy, chief operating officer customers, Airbus Commercial Aircraft said: “Our commercial success this week at Paris extends our already diversified order backlog to a new industry record of over 6,800 aircraft, with 326 orders worth $40 billion.”