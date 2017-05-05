Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Five-year-old Harry Minnery from Hoole reopened Brook Lane bridge this afternoon (Friday, May 5) because he has been fascinated by the project which has taken many months.

Harry was among a group of children from Newton Primary School to pose for a photo with the workers from J Murphy & Sons who replaced the aging structure in Newton with a brand new bridge that will last for 120 years.

Explaining why Network Rail commissioned a new bridge, Harry told The Chronicle: “Because the old bridge was too wobbly and had cracks.”

Murphy's operations manager Brendan McNeill said the old bridge was more than 100 years old and well past its sell by date. A 1,000-ton crane was used to lift the two 95-ton concrete parapets into place.

And the bridge has reopened well ahead of the original date of June and even in advance of the revised target of Monday, May 8, in plenty of time for next week’s busy May race meeting.

Brendan continued: “There’s a great satisfaction in seeing a job through from start to finish and it’s a credit to the lads. They’ve worked hard day and night. They’re a great team. They’ve worked for Murphy’s from 25 years down to 15 years.”

The project began in September with a break over Christmas when the road was reopened temporarily. The closure of the key route has caused disruption and there was a small queue of traffic waiting to go over the brand new bridge before it reopened today around 2pm.

Brendan added: “We appreciate what the local residents have had to put up with as well as the local shop keepers - their trade has obviously gone down - so the quicker for us to get it done and get out again is better all round.”

The new bridge is future-proofed so that it can take overhead electric cables to power the trains that run below if the electrified third rail is ever replaced. And the roadway on the new bridge has been realigned to stop larger vehicles drifting into the opposing carriageway as used to happen.

Cheshire West and Chester Council also took advantage of the road being closed to install a £40,000 pedestrian crossing enabling people to cross Brook Lane safely and join the greenway on the other side.