A Cheshire police officer who risked his life to stop a suicidal man setting fire to himself has been nominated for a national bravery award.

PC David Smith, of Ellesmere Port Local Policing Unit, brought the petrol-soaked man to the ground as he pulled out a lighter.

He will be attending the Police Bravery Awards, organised by the Police Federation, at London’s Dorchester Hotel next Thursday (July 13).

It was while on uniformed mobile patrol around 5pm on Saturday, October 29 last year, that PC Smith responded to a report of a suicidal male who had been seen by his family to drink petrol and leave with a petrol can stating he was going to commit suicide.

The officer used his local knowledge to locate the 46-year-old Ellesmere Port man on a path leading to Rivacre Valley Country Park where he was pouring petrol over his head.

PC Smith called in an update of the incident with his exact location. The man was agitated and started throwing petrol towards the officer who was attempting to keep the man talking and calm.

As other officers approached, the man pulled a lighter out of his pocket and brought it towards himself. Without any hesitation or thought for his own safety, PC Smith ran towards the man and struck him hard to bring him to the ground.

He then grabbed the man and the hand holding the lighter.

Other officers helped PC Smith to secure the man and remove the lighter.

The male was taken to the Countess of Chester Hospital for assessment and later detained in a secure unit.

Bryan Kennedy, chairman of Cheshire Police Federation, commented: “Whilst saving this man’s life, PC Smith risked serious injury to himself, showing determination and courage in the face of significant danger. It is a great honour that he should be in contention for this award this year.”