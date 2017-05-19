Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Bomb disposal experts were called out to a quiet residential street in Frodsham yesterday afternoon (May 18).

A Royal Logistic Corps' bomb disposal unit was dispatched after a resident discovered 'military paraphernalia' at an address on Townfield Lane shortly after 1.45pm.

Chester Local Policing Unit revealed on its Facebook page that they were in fact First World War explosives.

A spokesman for Cheshire Constabulary told The Chronicle: "Officers attended the scene and after examining the materials they sought advice from the EOD who took the decision to conduct a controlled explosion.



"The explosion was conducted in a field near Townfield Lane shortly before 6pm."