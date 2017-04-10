Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A fire which broke out on a boat in Northwich is believed to have been an act of arson.

Firefighters spent about an hour and a half at the scene of the blaze by the jetty at Acton Bridge in the early hours of Saturday morning (April 8).

The large fibreglass boat had an LPG canister and 50 litres of diesel on board.

A spokesperson for Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "It is believed that this fire was started deliberately.

"If you can help find those responsible please call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, or call Cheshire police on 101."