Former Bluetones frontman Mark Morriss will be performing at live music venue Alexander’s in Chester in April.

The popular indie rock group from Hounslow, London, hit fame in 1996 with the re-release of ‘Slight Return’.

They went on to gain further success with thirteen top 40 singles including Blutonic and If... along with three top 10 albums.

In 2011 the four piece officially disbanded after 18 successful years together leading Morriss to pursue his own work.

Since then the singer songwriter has been performing his solo material along with the band’s hits across the country.

“I always play a mixture of songs from my catalogue,” he told the Chester Chronicle.

“I’ve over 20 years worth of tunes to choose from now, and it’d be silly to turn my back on some of them.

“Besides, I think a certain percentage of my audience turn up to the shows hoping to hear something from The Bluetones, and I’m happy to oblige.”

Morriss has played in Chester several times with his last performance at The Compass on City Road, the site of The Cornerhouse.

“I have always enjoyed my trips to Chester. There are lots of nice places to get dinner, which is important to us travelling troubadours,” he said.

Morriss, 45, released his first solo EP in 2006 and later rerecorded several songs for his debut solo album Memory Muscle in 2008.

Speaking to the Chronicle about going solo Morriss said: “The touring aspect couldn’t be more different. I travel completely alone when doing my solo material and rather enjoy the peace and solitude.

“With the band we have a whole team and crew around us so there’s never really much opportunity for a quiet moment. But the camaraderie between us is as strong as ever.”

Morriss created his second solo album, A Flash of Darkness, in 2014 which was quickly followed by his next release in 2015, The Taste Of Mark Morris, an album of cover versions.

As a member of Matt Berry’s live band, The Maypoles, he regularly tours the UK with them as a rhythm guitarist and backing vocalist.

Morris is currently working on his fourth solo album entitled Look Up which will be released through Pledge Music in late April.

Click here to pre-order Morriss’ latest album.

Morriss will be performing at Alexander's, Rufus Court, Chester on April 6. Doors open at 7.30pm and tickets cost £12.