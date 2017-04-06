Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 47-year-old man from Blacon has appeared in court on more than a dozen alleged child sex abuse charges.

Patrick John O'Neill, of Blacon Avenue, entered not guilty pleas to 18 offences including rape, indecent assault and indecency with a child during a hearing at Chester Crown Court today (April 6).

The alleged offences, which involve four complainants, are said to have taken place in Ellesmere Port over a period spanning more than 20 years – between 1982 and 2006.

O'Neill will stand trial at Chester Crown Court on March 5, 2018.

He will remain on conditional bail until then.