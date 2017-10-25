Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It's the shopping extravaganza that's become a regular date on the UK calendar in recent years.

And if you're feeling bold enough to brave the crowds for this year's best deals, here's all you need to know about the 24 hour price plummet that will be hitting the high street next month.

What is Black Friday?

Black Friday is an American tradition that sees retail shops lowering their prices for 24 hours to get people splashing the cash in the run up to Christmas.

It started with a rowdy bid to grab bargain TV and electrical appliances and over the years, the discounts have extended to the likes of fashion, beauty and even travel.

And thanks to the online bargains, many can get their hands on the best deals without even leaving their home.

When is Black Friday this year?

This year, Black Friday is on Friday, November 24

What will be up for grabs?

Last year everyone from major fashion brands and luxury department stores, airlines and tour operators got in on the Black Friday action, offering huge discounts across a range of product categories.

The latest smartphones, tablets and laptops will again be in high demand during this year's Black Friday as many shoppers look for Christmas gifts in the sale.

And deals on smart tech for your home, gaming accessories and TVs are also likely to fly off the shelves quickly.

Where can I get the best deals?

It's worth keeping a close eye on fashion, technology and toy deals from the following retailers:

Argos (in store and online) - great for picking up discounted toys and tech and electronics like laptops and TVs. Last year it launched 13 days of discounts in the run up and aftermath of Black Friday itself.

Amazon (online) - expect a huge range of technological and gaming items including the retailer's own-branded items like the Echo speaker and Fire tablet in the sales.

John Lewis (online and in store) - with its 'Never Knowingly Undersold' tag line, the retailer will be price matching rivals on popular tech, home and fashion lines.

Tesco (online and in store) - with thousands of electrical appliances available at any one time, it is expected the supermarket giant will be offering huge discounts on goods such as smart HD TVs and Dyson hoovers.

Currys PC World (in store and online) - expect offers on Nespresso coffee machines, Fitbit activity trackers and Apple laptops and tablets.

GAME (in store and online) - we're expecting huge discounts on the latest console bundles and top games like FIFA 18.

Harrods (in store and online) - if you're in the market for a designer bag or shoes head to the luxury department store for huge savings on premium labels during Black Friday.

Very (online) - A wide range of products will feature in the retailer's discounts from furniture to kitchen appliances, toys and fashion.

MobilePhonesDirect - The retailer has teased: "We are preparing the deals now, and will be releasing details of the special offers around about one week before Black Friday, this year our deals on iPhones and Samsung handsets will be the best they have ever been".

How much will be spent?

This November, retail consultancy brand, Salmon has predicted £10 billion will be spent through mobile alone - with Black Friday the busiest day.

Last year, 51% of sales on this day were made through smartphones, which could surge as a result of the rise in voice ordering gadgets.

It expects Amazon's own brand tech, such as the Echo to sell out the fastest during this period.

Across November, a record-breaking £20 billion is expected to be blown across mobile, tablet and the high street.