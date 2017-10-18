Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Students at The Bishops’ Blue Coat CE High School in Chester are looking forward to some amazing opportunities in science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) having become one of only 10 elite schools in the UK to receive the prestigious ‘STEM Assured’ validation from the STEM Foundation.

STEM Assured is the only standard that provides independent, industry backed validated of the quality of an institution’s science, technology, engineering and maths provision and Bishops’ are the only school in Chester to receive the accolade.

(Image: Anthony McArdle)

In order to secure accreditation, the school had to show how its STEM strategies are already impacting on students’ learning.

Representatives from Airbus joined with the school to create a Year 11 pathway for apprenticeships as part of The Bishops’ High school ‘Your Futures’ program.

Meanwhile Virgin Money has created a bespoke ‘Munch and Learn’ programme for students and work with them to develop financial awareness.

Vauxhall, Bank of America and Deloitte have a special relationship with the school and lead Aspire breakfast sessions which are now embedded in the curriculum. URENO has created a bespoke workshop for Year 7 students and the school is developing a program with them to enhance the science curriculum.

(Image: Anthony McArdle)

Becoming STEM Assured is a commitment to creating many more opportunities for exciting partnerships with employers, universities and the community.

The school’s STEM lead Rachel Davies said: “This huge accolade recognises the dedication and innovation of our staff, enthusiasm of our students and vision of the governing body to equip our students with the STEM skills talent that are nationally recognised as being in short supply in the rapidly developing world of employment.

“Our students are already accessing opportunities and networks that will put them at the forefront of developments in STEM and we look forward to these increasing over the next three years of our STEM Assured journey.”