This is the state of an Indian takeaway in Chester fined for hygiene offences

This is the state of an Indian takeaway in Chester fined for hygiene offences

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

This is the state of an Indian takeaway in Chester fined for hygiene offences.

Bindi’s in Boughton and the mother and daughter who ran it must hand over more than £5,000.

These pictures show the full extent of the disgusting kitchen conditions.

It is no longer operating.

Hena and Nina Begum admitted 12 charges of failing to comply with EU hygiene regulations at Chester Magistrates Court on May 4.

The takeaway was inspected by Cheshire West and Chester Council officers on May 17, 2016.

They found the premises in such a state it was closed immediately.

Dirty work surfaces and food management systems were not fit for purpose.

‘Foul’ water was pooling at the back of the takeaway after the drains had been ‘blocked up by food put down the sink’.

Cardboard and newspaper were used on top and stuffed underneath surfaces which made a fire hazard.

Rubbish was piling up outside as their contract with a waste disposal company had expired and not been replaced.

Staff were even washing their hands where they cleaned the equipment as there was no hot water in the main sink.

There were also concerns about the structure of the building with pipes covered in dust and grime.

Presiding magistrate Stephen Clarke said: “We believe you have failed in your responsibility to ensure this establishment was kept to the standard which is expected.”

Hygiene officers returned to Bindi’s every day until it was fit enough to reopen a few days later.

Hena Begum, of Ayres Road, Old Trafford, Manchester, was the sole director of the Bindis (Chester) Ltd company.

Her daughter Nina Begum, of the same address, was responsible for the day-to-day running of the restaurant.

Neither were there on the day of the inspection, with Hena Begum caring for her ill husband.

Nina Begum was also five months pregnant at the time and had delegated members of staff to be in charge of cleaning their individual areas.

The chef had been made responsible for the kitchen.

John Black, defending, said their ‘eyes were taken off the ball’.

He said: “They felt they were badly let down by members of their family and employees.

“These people were given strict instructions on how to keep the premises clean and these were not done.

“But they accept responsibility for this as it was their business and there was never any suggestion they would evade that.”

It was not the first time Bindi’s had fallen short of the required standards.

The takeaway had been given a one star food hygiene rating shortly after it opened in January 2014.

This was downgraded to a zero score in June 2014.

After being served with an improvement notice, it had improved to a three star grade before the damning inspection in May 2016.

Bindi’s closed for good in December after a family bereavement. The premises at the side of the A51 remains empty.

The company was fined £2,000 and ordered to pay £500 costs and a £170 victim surcharge.

Hena and Nina Begum must each pay a £1,200 fine, £250 costs and a £120 surcharge.