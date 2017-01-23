Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Prosecco was flowing and canapes were nibbled at the relaunch party of Barlounge following an extensive refurbishment.

Guests attended a VIP event on Friday (January 20) where they enjoyed the new-look city centre venue, which first opened in 2000 after the Falchion and Firkin pub was transformed into a cool new bar.

No area has been left untouched by the revamp which has seen the terrace covered with a fully retractable awning which can be adjusted according to the weather.

The dining room has been extended, with the bar relocated to the back wall creating a spacious environment featuring booths which encourages an informal ambience in stylish surroundings.

Over in the main bar, those booths again feature where the bar itself has been extended to include a dispense bar with the intention of delivering drinks even quicker than before. At the far end is a cocktail bar with comfy seats and smaller tables plus a small partition to create a distinct area but still bathed within the atmosphere of the busy main bar.

Barlounge founder Neil McDonnell greeted guests at the relaunch party along with director Jason Bligh.

Jason said: “What’s most pleasing and heart-warming for me is that everyone in here has supported us over the last 17 years and everyone is happy and that’s the main thing.”

Mum-of-three and ex-WAG Jude Cisse, from Frodsham, attended the party and loves the results of the revamp.

She said: “To be honest I don’t feel the atmosphere has changed that much in here. The layout’s changed. The staff are still very much the same. It’s still one of my favourite places. It’s very friendly, the service is amazing – that’s what matters. I do like the booths. To be fair, the reason why I come here is because of the service and the staff and that hasn’t changed so I’m really pleased.”

Businesswoman Louise Wilson, from Chester, who runs Jades Hair & Beauty, Llangollen, described the new-look as simply ‘fabulous’.